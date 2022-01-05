Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

‘It’s a miracle’: Dog leads police to owner’s truck crash, saves two lives

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 2:57 pm
Tinsley's owner was one of two men injured in a truck crash, New Hampshire State Police said. View image in full screen
Tinsley's owner was one of two men injured in a truck crash, New Hampshire State Police said. New Hampshire State Police / Facebook

When police officers first came across Tinsley the Shiloh shepherd running around on a New Hampshire interstate Monday evening, they thought they had a lost or stray dog on their hands.

Tinsley wouldn’t go to the officers who were trying to remove her from the road; she would stay just out of their grasp.

“They could tell the dog was trying to show them something because she kept trying to get away from them but didn’t run away totally. It was kind of, ‘Follow me. Follow me,'” New Hampshire State Police Lt. Daniel Baldassarre told reporters.

Read more: Girl dies, 8 children injured after wind gust lifts bouncy castle in Spain

New Hampshire state trooper Tom Sandberg and other officers from a nearby detachment followed Tinsley and quickly realized what the dog was trying to tell them – just across the border, in Vermont, they found a damaged section of guardrail.

Story continues below advertisement

Tinsley was peering over the side of the road, looking at her owner’s truck, which had gone off the road rolled down the embankment. The dog’s owner and another passenger were ejected from the truck, were badly injured and suffering from hypothermia. The truck was badly damaged, too.

“This was almost like a real-life Lassie situation,” Baldassarre told CNN. “It’s really quite remarkable. This dog definitely saved their lives. I don’t think they would have survived the night given the temperatures.”

Trending Stories
A photo of the heavily damaged truck View image in full screen
A handout photo shows Cam Laundry’s heavily damaged truck, which his dog, Tinsley, was able to alert to police officers. New Hampshire State Police / Facebook

Tinsley’s owner, Cam Laundry, told WPTZ that his dog is often by his side on truck rides, and called her his “guardian angel.”

It’s a miracle that she had that kind of intelligence to do what she did.”

Story continues below advertisement

Laundry said Tinsley had earned some venison and back scratches for her heroic efforts.

Click to play video: 'California teen shoves bear off wall to save dogs in viral video' California teen shoves bear off wall to save dogs in viral video
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
cam laundry tagdog leads police to crash tagdog saves owner tagdog saves owner car crash tagdog saves owner truck crash tagdog saves owner vermont crash taggood dog tagreal-life lassie tagtinsley tagtinsley the dog tagtinsley the dog car crash tagvermont crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers