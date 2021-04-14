Menu

dog ice rescue
April 14 2021 5:35pm
01:16

Edmonton firefighters save dog clinging to ice at Terwillegar Park

Firefighters responded to Terwillegar Park in southwest Edmonton on Sunday, where they rescued a dog that fell into the North Saskatchewan River and was clinging to the ice.

