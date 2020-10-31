Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Entertainment
October 31 2020 5:54pm
01:45

‘Treat burglar’ stealing dog treats taken down by Batman and Robin

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull disguised himself as the “Treat Burglar”, but was taken down by a furry Batman and Robin just in time to save Halloween.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home