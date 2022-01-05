Lac La Ronge man faces several charges, including attempted murder

Send this page to someone via email

Police charged a man from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) with several offences, including attempted murder.

On Dec. 28, 2021, the La Ronge RCMP responded to a call of a serious assault at a Hall Lake residence at 12:30 a.m.

Read more: Search team locates stranded snowmobilers in northern Saskatchewan

Police said a man attended the residence, threatened the occupants and assaulted one of them.

“That individual was transported to hospital with serious injuries. We do not have an update on their condition,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Quintin Ross, 20, from LLRIB was arrested without incident at the residence. Ross is charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, two counts of uttering threats, carrying a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Police said Ross will appear in La Ronge provincial court on Jan. 6.

1:38 Saskatchewan RCMP say armed man dies after being shot by officers Saskatchewan RCMP say armed man dies after being shot by officers – Dec 15, 2021