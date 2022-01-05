Menu

Crime

Lac La Ronge man faces several charges, including attempted murder

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 11:12 am
Three people have been airlifted to hospital after a collision on Highway 905 entering Black Lake, Sask., 650 km north of La Ronge. View image in full screen
A man from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band faces several charges, including attempted murder. File / Global News

Police charged a man from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) with several offences, including attempted murder.

On Dec. 28, 2021, the La Ronge RCMP responded to a call of a serious assault at a Hall Lake residence at 12:30 a.m.

Police said a man attended the residence, threatened the occupants and assaulted one of them.

“That individual was transported to hospital with serious injuries. We do not have an update on their condition,” police said.

Police said Quintin Ross, 20, from LLRIB was arrested without incident at the residence. Ross is charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, two counts of uttering threats, carrying a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Police said Ross will appear in La Ronge provincial court on Jan. 6.

