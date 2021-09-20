La Ronge, Sask. RCMP seize 81 grams of cocaine, charge 2 Toronto men

Send this page to someone via email

Two individuals from Toronto are in custody after police in La Ronge, Sask. seized 81 grams of suspected cocaine during a home search.

RCMP officers and investigators from the La Ronge detachment executed a search warrant on Friday at a residence on the 500 block of Elders Road in La Ronge, according to a statement from police.

Investigators located the suspected cocaine along with cash and trafficking paraphernalia.

Police arrested 22-year-old Mohamed Abukar Mohamud and 21-year-old Dahir Mahamed as a result of the investigation.

Each have been charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of a crime under $5,000.

Mohamud and Mahamed appeared in La Ronge court on Monday morning.

