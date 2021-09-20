Menu

Crime

Man charged in reported shooting death on Saskatchewan First Nation

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 6:32 pm
A 54-year-old man from Golden, B.C., was declared dead after a reported shooting at a home on a Saskatchewan First Nation. View image in full screen
A 54-year-old man from Golden, B.C., was declared dead after a reported shooting at a home on a Saskatchewan First Nation. Global News

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a death on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Spiritwood RCMP said they were called to the Pelican Lake First Nation on the morning of Sept. 17 for a report of a shooting at a home.

Read more: Homicide investigation launched after death on Moosomin First Nation

A 54-year-old man from Golden, B.C., was declared dead at the scene. Police said his family has been notified, but have not released his name.

Walter Jack Abbott, 61, was arrested and charged on the same day.

Police said the victim and the accused were known to each other.

Abbott was scheduled to make his first appearance in North Battleford provincial court on Monday.

