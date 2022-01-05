Environment Canada: Extreme cold warning issued for Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for Winnipeg and surrounding areas on Wednesday.

“Cold, arctic air is moving into Manitoba as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Prairies,” Environment Canada posted on the government of Canada website.

The city is expected to see wind chills of near -40 but it is expected to moderate throughout the day.

At that point, it takes only five to 10 minutes to start to feel the effects of frostnip or frostbite.

Symptoms include muscle pain and numbness or colour change in your fingers or toes.

Warming shelters are open and available in the city for vulnerable Winnipeggers and it is encouraged to keep your pets inside.

Wednesday afternoon temperatures will hover near -25 C with wind chill values between -35 and -40.

The extreme cold warning expands across Manitoba affecting other cities and communities, including, Brandon, Winkler, Minnedosa, and Dauphin which can also expect to see bitter windchills.

“Several communities reported extreme wind chill values of -40 overnight,” the agency posted.

Conditions are expected to stay cold throughout the rest of the week with a short warm-up and break from the cold on Saturday.

