Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada: Extreme cold warning issued for Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 9:33 am
Extreme cold warnings are in place across most of Manitoba and most of the Prairies as bitterly cold arctic air moves across the country. View image in full screen
Extreme cold warnings are in place across most of Manitoba and most of the Prairies as bitterly cold arctic air moves across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for Winnipeg and surrounding areas on Wednesday.

“Cold, arctic air is moving into Manitoba as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Prairies,” Environment Canada posted on the government of Canada website.

The city is expected to see wind chills of near -40 but it is expected to moderate throughout the day.

At that point, it takes only five to 10 minutes to start to feel the effects of frostnip or frostbite.

Symptoms include muscle pain and numbness or colour change in your fingers or toes.

Warming shelters are open and available in the city for vulnerable Winnipeggers and it is encouraged to keep your pets inside.

Trending Stories

Read more: Cold weather here for ‘long haul’ but heavy Manitoba snow has some positives: climatologist

Story continues below advertisement

Wednesday afternoon temperatures will hover near -25 C with wind chill values between -35 and -40.

The extreme cold warning expands across Manitoba affecting other cities and communities, including, Brandon, Winkler, Minnedosa, and Dauphin which can also expect to see bitter windchills.

“Several communities reported extreme wind chill values of -40 overnight,” the agency posted.

Conditions are expected to stay cold throughout the rest of the week with a short warm-up and break from the cold on Saturday.

Click to play video: 'January 5th Weather Update with Kahla Evans' January 5th Weather Update with Kahla Evans
January 5th Weather Update with Kahla Evans
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cold Weather tagExtreme Cold Warning tagextreme cold warning issued for Manitoba tagfrostbite can happen in minutes tagkeep safe tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers