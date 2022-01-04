Edmonton Elks add 3 to coaching staff

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Elks new head coach and general manager Chris Jones is getting the band back together. On Tuesday morning, Jones announced the hiring of Stephen McAdoo as offensive coordinator and Jarious Jackson as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Both McAdoo and Jones worked under Jones during his first stint in Edmonton in 2014 and 2015 and followed Jones to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. McAdoo was the Riders offensive coordinator and assistant head coach from 2016 to 2019.

Jackson spent two seasons with the Riders before moving on to become the offensive coordinator of the B.C. Lions in 2018 and 2019. In 2021, Jackson was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Toronto Argonauts while McAdoo served as offensive line coach.

Howell began his CFL coaching career in 2011 and spent five seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Howell also made stops with Riders and Lions, in 2021 he was the receivers coach and pass game coordinator with the Toronto Argonauts and was on staff with Jones, McAdoo, and Jackson.

Jones and McAdoo have coached for 18 seasons in the CFL and know each other extremely well. Jones says the continuity he has with his coaching staff will be key in 2022.

“They know what is expected, we could fly in today and practice tomorrow,” Jones said. “The group knows what we have to do, they know the agenda of how things roll. Most importantly for myself, I’m hiring better people than I am coaches.”

The Elks will be making more announcements on further editions to their coaching staff throughout the month of January.