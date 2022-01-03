Menu

Sports

Edmonton Elks sign 3 Canadians, including veteran lineman David Foucault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2022 4:05 pm
File: The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. View image in full screen
File: The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian lineman David Foucault, defensive back Mike Dubuisson and kicker Greg Hutchins.

Foucault appeared in 13 games with the Montreal Alouettes in 2021 before being released on Dec. 20.

Read more: Edmonton Elks add Geroy Simon as assistant GM

Before joining Montreal, Foucault played three seasons (2017-19) with the B.C. Lions, appearing in 51 regular season games.

He started his career in the NFL, playing with the Carolina Panthers from 2014-16. He made five regular-season appearances in Carolina.

Dubuisson was acquired by Edmonton through the 2014 CFL supplemental draft and played 53 regular-season games with the team from 2014-16.

Read more: Chris Jones returns to Edmonton as Elks head coach and GM

He last appeared in two games for Saskatchewan in 2017. He was a training camp cut with the Lions in 2018.

Hutchins spent time on Edmonton’s practice roster in 2019 before signing with the Lions late that season. He was released by the Lions before the start of the 2021 campaign.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
