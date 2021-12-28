Edmonton Elks add Geroy Simon as assistant GM

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks have added Geroy Simon, one of the Canadian Football League’s all-time great receivers, to the club’s front-office staff.

The 46-year-old will serve as assistant general manager under new Elks general manager and head coach Chris Jones. His responsibilities will include scouting, signing players, assisting with the salary cap and managing the team’s negotiation list.

“I first met Geroy at the NFL Combine three years ago in Indianapolis and after getting to know him, I knew he’d be a great fit if I ever got the chance to hire him,” Jones said.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to have someone with his CFL experience join our group, as he brings a great skill set to our staff and has learned from one of the best in Wally Buono during his time in B.C.”

Jones was hired Dec. 21, nearly a month after Edmonton terminated the contracts of chief executive officer Chris Presson, GM Brock Sunderland and head coach Jaime Elizondo following a 3-11 season.

Simon, who retired in 2013 as the CFL’s all-time leader in receiving yards following a 15-year career with the B.C. Lions, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, spent the last seven seasons as part of the Lions front office staff, most recently as director of global scouting and U.S. regional scout.

“Geroy is going to play an important role as we rebuild the organization and get it back to a perennial Grey Cup contender,” Jones added.

Simon said he’s happy to be part of a storied organization.

“It’s a great organization in the CFL and I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Chris to try and win a championship,” Simon said.

“Edmonton’s been a thorn in my side during many of my years in the CFL, so I’m happy to join the club and get to work.”

Simon was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

—With files from The Canadian Press