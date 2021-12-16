Edmonton Elks reveal 2022 schedule; first home game June 18 vs. Riders

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Elks fans can begin planning their summer and fall plans as the 2022 CFL schedule dropped on Thursday morning.

The Elks 2022 Season Schedule is here! Feast your eyes on the full schedule reveal, with a little help from our Season Seat Holders, Kwaku Boateng, and EE legend Willie Pless! pic.twitter.com/CFYd7BmrsR — Edmonton Elks (@elks) December 16, 2021

The Elks will open the regular season on Saturday, June 11 in Vancouver against the B.C. Lions. The home opener on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium will take place on Saturday, June 18 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Elks will face the Calgary Stampeders four times in the regular season on Saturday, June 25 in Calgary followed by a Week 5 matchup at home on Thursday, July 7. The annual Labour Day Classic will be played at McMahon Stadium on Monday, Sept. 5, followed by the rematch game at home on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The first meeting of two meetings with the Grey Cup Champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers will begin with a home matchup on Friday, July 22.

The Elks will face the B.C. Lions and the Saskatchewan Roughriders three times. As far as Eastern matchup are concerned, the Elks will face the Montreal Alouettes and the Ottawa Redblacks twice, the Tiger-Cats once in Hamilton and the Toronto Argonauts once on home field.

Including the pre-season, the Elks will have three home games on Friday nights, five home games on a Saturday, one Sunday afternoon game and one Thursday night game. The Elks will have bye weeks in Week 8, 16, and 21.

