Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Elks sign DB Aaron Grymes to an extension

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted December 15, 2021 6:43 pm
Calgary Stampeders' Kamar Jorden (88) looks for the pass under pressure from Edmonton Elks' Aaron Grymes (36) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday September 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary Stampeders' Kamar Jorden (88) looks for the pass under pressure from Edmonton Elks' Aaron Grymes (36) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday September 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

On Wednesday afternoon, the Edmonton Elks signed veteran defensive back Aaron Grymes to a two-year contract extension which will take him through to the end of the 2023 CFL season.

Grymes has played in seven CFL seasons, six with the Elks. In 2021, Grymes played in 13 games, recording 51 defensive tackles, one interception and finished tied for the team lead in pass knockdowns with seven.

Over 95 career CFL regular-season games with Edmonton and the B.C. Lions, Grymes has recorded 286 defensive tackles, 19 special-teams tackles and 13 interceptions.

Read more: Edmonton Elks clean house: Presson, Sunderland and Elizondo fired after dismal football season

The Elks also signed wide receiver Diego Viamontes, defensive lineman Tibo Debaillie and offensive linemen Peter Kourtis and Emanuel McGirt to new multi-year deals.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sports tagCFL tagEdmonton Elks tagAaron Grymes tagElks extend DB Grymes tagElks sign Grymes tagGrymes signs with Elks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers