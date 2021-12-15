Elks sign DB Aaron Grymes to an extension

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday afternoon, the Edmonton Elks signed veteran defensive back Aaron Grymes to a two-year contract extension which will take him through to the end of the 2023 CFL season.

Grymes has played in seven CFL seasons, six with the Elks. In 2021, Grymes played in 13 games, recording 51 defensive tackles, one interception and finished tied for the team lead in pass knockdowns with seven.

Over 95 career CFL regular-season games with Edmonton and the B.C. Lions, Grymes has recorded 286 defensive tackles, 19 special-teams tackles and 13 interceptions.

The Elks also signed wide receiver Diego Viamontes, defensive lineman Tibo Debaillie and offensive linemen Peter Kourtis and Emanuel McGirt to new multi-year deals.

