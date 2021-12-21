Chris Jones returns to Edmonton as Elks head coach and GM

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks have announced Chris Jones is the new head coach and general manager.

The familiar face was Edmonton’s head coach when the team won the Grey Cup in 2015. One week later, the Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed Jones was heading to that organization.

Read more: Edmonton head coach Chris Jones headed to Saskatchewan

“I was fortunate with Edmonton. They gave me my first opportunity to be a head coach,” Jones said at the time.

“When an opportunity like this presents itself you have to jump on it.”

While in Saskatchewan, Jones led the Roughriders to improved records each season which landed him the coach of the year award in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

An 18-season veteran, Jones has a 53-37 regular season coaching record. His best season came in 2015 when he guided Edmonton to a 14-4 regular season and a Grey Cup win.

View image in full screen Edmonton head coach Chris Jones, left, and Adarius Bowman celebrate with the Grey Cup trophy after defeating the Ottawa Redblacks to win the 103rd Grey Cup in Winnipeg, Man. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The hunt for a new Elks head coach and GM began in November after the team fired president and CEO Chris Presson, GM and vice president of football operations Brock Sunderland and head coach Jaimie Elizondo after a 3-11 dismal season.

The Elks will hold a press conference with Jones at 1:30 p.m.