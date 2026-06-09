Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive lineman Jake Ceresna named player of week

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Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive lineman Jake Ceresna was chosen as one of the CFL’s players of the week for his performance in his first game with the Bombers.

Ceresna is the CFL’s third star of the week after a three-sack debut in Friday’s season-opening victory against the Calgary Stampeders.

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It was his first career three-sack game, giving him 49 sacks over his eight-year career. He also added five defensive tackles in the win.

James Vaughters led the Bombers in sacks last year with just six all season long, and Ceresna is already halfway there just one game into the new season.

Edmonton Elks running back Justin Rankin was the first star of the week after putting up 102 yards rushing and 94 yards receiving. Montreal Alouettes defensive back Robert Kennedy was the second star after returning an interception for a touchdown.