Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Nic Demski questionable for home opener

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The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are nearing a sellout for Thursday’s home opener but whether fans see receiver Nic Demski on the field is still to be determined.

Demski missed Tuesday’s closed-door practice, according to the official injury report, and is now questionable to face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats due to an ankle injury. Demski was a full participant in their first practice of the week on Monday.

Demski had just two catches for 28 yards in their season-opening victory against the Calgary Stampeders last week.

He’s the only new addition to the injury report but defensive lineman De’Shaan Dixon has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury and has been placed on the six-game injured list.

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Linebacker Jaiden Woodbey missed a second straight practice day and is listed as questionable with a calf injury. But defensive back Major Williams (hip), offensive lineman Tui Eli (ankle), and linebacker Brody Clark (thigh) were all back on the field as full participants after sitting out on Monday.

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The Ticats have already ruled out linebacker Wynton McManis as he’ll miss a second straight game with a knee injury.

Just a thousand tickets remain for Thursday’s game as the Bombers close in on a record 15th straight sellout. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM at Princess Auto Stadium.