Crime

Brandon teacher charged with 2010 sexual assault, luring of student

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 1:06 pm
A Manitoba RCMP police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Manitoba RCMP police vehicle. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A Brandon, Manitoba man is facing charges in connection with sexual offences that occurred more than a decade ago, when he was a teacher in the Turtle Mountain School Division.

Manitoba RCMP said the victim, a student, was a teenager in 2010 when the incidents are alleged to have occurred.

Troy Innes, 39, was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with two counts of sexual assault, luring and sexual exploitation of a young person by a person in a position of trust or authority.

Innes was still working as a teacher in the Brandon School Division at the time of his arrest, police said.

Trending Stories

He was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in a Killarney courtroom March 8.

