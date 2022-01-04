Brandon teacher charged with 2010 sexual assault, luring of student

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Brandon, Manitoba man is facing charges in connection with sexual offences that occurred more than a decade ago, when he was a teacher in the Turtle Mountain School Division.

Manitoba RCMP said the victim, a student, was a teenager in 2010 when the incidents are alleged to have occurred.

Troy Innes, 39, was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with two counts of sexual assault, luring and sexual exploitation of a young person by a person in a position of trust or authority.

Innes was still working as a teacher in the Brandon School Division at the time of his arrest, police said.

He was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in a Killarney courtroom March 8.

Story continues below advertisement

1:31 Manitoba First Nations chief charged with luring, sexual assault after alleged texts with teen girl Manitoba First Nations chief charged with luring, sexual assault after alleged texts with teen girl – Oct 22, 2021