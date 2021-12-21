Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman charged with sexual assault, exploitation of teen in her care

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 5:01 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paull / Global News

Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing. Discretion is advised. 

A Winnipeg woman has been charged after police say she forced a teen under her guardianship to perform sexual acts in exchange for drugs and money.

The Winnipeg police counter exploitation unit began investigating after police were called to dispute between a 15-year-old youth and their adult guardian back in March, and the teen told officers about a history of abuse and procurement.

Read more: Off-duty Winnipeg police officer charged with drunk driving

The teen was placed in care while police started a months-long investigation into the allegations.

Police say the accused, who was in a non-familial guardianship role over the teen, had been providing the teen with drugs and alcohol and directing them to perform sexual acts on both men and women in exchange for drugs and money since November 2020.

Investigators say a 12-year-old friend of the teen was also sexually assaulted by the accused between October and November 2020.

The gender of either teen hasn’t been released by police.

Read more: Winnipeg man climbs tree to avoid arrest, police say

A 32-year-old woman was arrested Friday and is facing a number of charges including sexual assault, sexual interference, and parent or guardian procuring sexual activity.

Police are not releasing the woman’s name to ensure the anonymity of the alleged victims. The accused has been detained in police custody.

 

