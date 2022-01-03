Early morning house fire in Kingston, Ont. causes extensive damage

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple homes were damaged, including one that was destroyed, after a fire Monday morning in Kingston’s west end.

The fire broke out at a residence at 927 Malvern Terr. at around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning.

No serious injuries have been reported, and it is unclear if the Ontario fire marshal has been contacted or will be attending, although Kingston Fire and Rescue says teams are on scene investigating.

The fire raged on through the frigid early morning hours, with flames still visible at 6 a.m., almost four hours after the original dispatch.

Kingston Fire and Rescue says there were no injuries, and a dollar amount for damage has not been determined, but it adds that an excavator will be needed to extinguish the remaining hot spots.

