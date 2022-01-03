Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Early morning house fire in Kingston, Ont. causes extensive damage

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 10:49 am
Fire crews work to extinguish a blaze on Malvern Terrace in Kingston, Ont. View image in full screen
Fire crews work to extinguish a blaze on Malvern Terrace in Kingston, Ont. Dominic Christian Owens

Multiple homes were damaged, including one that was destroyed, after a fire Monday morning in Kingston’s west end.

The fire broke out at a residence at 927 Malvern Terr. at around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Read more: Downtown house fire quickly extinguished, Kingston Fire and Rescue says

No serious injuries have been reported, and it is unclear if the Ontario fire marshal has been contacted or will be attending, although Kingston Fire and Rescue says teams are on scene investigating.

Trending Stories

The fire raged on through the frigid early morning hours, with flames still visible at 6 a.m., almost four hours after the original dispatch.

Kingston Fire and Rescue says there were no injuries, and a dollar amount for damage has not been determined, but it adds that an excavator will be needed to extinguish the remaining hot spots.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Fire concerns prompt City of Kingston to bar access to Memorial Centre barns' Fire concerns prompt City of Kingston to bar access to Memorial Centre barns
Fire concerns prompt City of Kingston to bar access to Memorial Centre barns – Nov 30, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Global News tagHouse Fire tagKingston Fire tagkingston fire and rescue tagKingston house fire tagmalvern terrace tagmalvern terrace fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers