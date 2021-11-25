Downtown house fire quickly extinguished: Kingston Fire and Rescue

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Fire and Rescue says two people were sent to hospital following a downtown area fire Wednesday night.

Firefighters say they responded to a fire call around 8:30 p.m. at a two-storey home in the 100 block of Rideau Street.

When crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the front end of the building.

Inside, Kingston Fire says their crews encountered heavy smoke and high heat. Still, the blaze was extinguished in short order, Kingston Fire said.

Two people were sent to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Damages are estimated at around $100,000. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

