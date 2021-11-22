2 sent to hospital following Kingston apartment fire

A Kingston apartment building fire was quickly put out Monday morning, according to Kingston Fire and Rescue.
Two people were sent to hospital as a result of the blaze, but Kingston Fire did not provide any details about their condition.
Firefighters arrived at the two-storey building on the 200 Block of Conacher Drive around 9 a.m. to combat the fire.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the front of the building.
By 10:10 a.m., firefighters extinguished the flames, but crews remained to ventilate the building.
Kingston Fire did not have any figures on estimated damage, number of residents displaced or a cause of the blaze.
Victim services are currently helping those forced to evacuate.
More details are expected later Monday.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments