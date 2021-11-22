Menu

Canada

2 sent to hospital following Kingston apartment fire

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 11:52 am
A fire at an apartment building on Conacher Drive was quickly put out Monday morning. View image in full screen
A fire at an apartment building on Conacher Drive was quickly put out Monday morning. Global News

A Kingston apartment building fire was quickly put out Monday morning, according to Kingston Fire and Rescue.

Two people were sent to hospital as a result of the blaze, but Kingston Fire did not provide any details about their condition.

Firefighters arrived at the two-storey building on the 200 Block of Conacher Drive around 9 a.m. to combat the fire.

Read more: Fire breaks out in north end Kingston apartment complex

Smoke could be seen billowing from the front of the building.

By 10:10 a.m., firefighters extinguished the flames, but crews remained to ventilate the building.

Kingston Fire did not have any figures on estimated damage, number of residents displaced or a cause of the blaze.

Victim services are currently helping those forced to evacuate.

More details are expected later Monday.

