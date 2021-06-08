Fire breaks out in north end Kingston apartment complex

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston firefighters were called to an apartment complex to battle a blaze Tuesday morning.

According to Kingston Fire and Rescue, a fire broke out in a two-storey apartment complex at 176 Wilson St. just before 7 a.m.

Roads near the building were closed while crews dealt with the fire, but have since reopened.

Kingston Fire says the flames were mostly contained to one unit, with some damage done to the unit directly above.

One person was sent to hospital as a precaution. The owner of the complex is working with residents who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated and a damage estimate is not yet available, Kingston Fire said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:51 Loyalist Township fire department respond to one arson fire and two house fires in one day. Loyalist Township fire department respond to one arson fire and two house fires in one day – Mar 10, 2021