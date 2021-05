Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kingston firefighters spent the day battling a large structure fire in the city’s west end Wednesday.

According to Kingston Fire and Rescue, crews were called out to a duplex in the 600 block of Larchwood Crescent at 10 a.m. for the fire.

Read more: Kingston firefighters rescue occupants of downtown residential building

One person was sent to hospital as a precaution, Kingston fire said.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

Damages are estimated at approximately $700,000.

Advertisement