Sumas Prairie residents propose class action lawsuit over damage caused by B.C. floods

Send this page to someone via email

Two residents of the Sumas Prairie have proposed a class action lawsuit seeking damages for personal loss and destruction caused by November’s catastrophic flooding.

Representative plaintiffs and business owners Caroline Mostertman and Ted Dykman allege local authorities and the province failed to adequately warn residents of the impending disaster, limiting their ability to save their belongings.

“The defendants also failed to implement emergency measures and warnings when they knew or ought to have known that a flood impacting the Sumas Prairie was the foreseeable consequence of the weather preceding the Sumas Flood,” reads the lawsuit.

The proposed class action was filed in B.C. Supreme Court last week by lawyer Anthony Vecchio of Slater Vecchio LLP, a Vancouver-based firm that specializes in class action and personal injury litigation. It has not yet been certified by a judge.

Story continues below advertisement

The defendants — the City of Abbotsford, Fraser Valley Regional District and Province of British Columbia — all declined comment on this story as the matter is before the courts. Emergency Management BC, however, noted that it takes the “health and safety of British Columbians seriously in emergency situations.”

The lawsuit also lists three unnamed companies as defendants, all of which are in charge of monitoring for floods or initiating emergency responses.

3:55 B.C. floods: The devastation and the road to recovery B.C. floods: The devastation and the road to recovery

On Nov. 14, southern B.C. was hit by record-breaking rainfall that on Nov. 16, contributed to the breach of the Sumas Dike in two places.

The ensuing floods swallowed homes and vehicles in Sumas Prairie, drowned countless acres of farmland, destroyed crops, killed livestock, and displaced thousands of people.

Elsewhere in the province, five people were killed in mudslides related linked to the rain, critical infrastructure was destroyed and entire communities were evacuated.

Story continues below advertisement

While a complete estimate of financial damage caused by the floods has not yet been calculated, the Insurance Bureau of Canada has pegged the insured damage at at least $450 million.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun has estimated the damage to his city — which includes Sumas Prairie — to be well over $1 billion.

The lawsuit claims that Mostertman, who co-owners a farm, winery, distillery company, and plant and fish nursery, suffered extensive personal property damage that could have been mitigated, at least in part, with sufficient warning.

Dykman, a dairy farmer, lists his damage as including, but not limited to five vehicles, several electric pumps, motors, hay and grain.

2:04 CN outlines damage and remarkable repairs to rail lines CN outlines damage and remarkable repairs to rail lines – Dec 21, 2021

The pair could not be reached for comment on this story, nor could their lawyer, but the proposed class action is meant to represent all people who owned or had an interest in property in the Abbotsford area impacted by the flood.

Story continues below advertisement

In order for it to be successful, the plaintiffs must prove “grossly negligent failure” on the part of the governments and companies listed. Unless gross negligence exists, the province’s Emergency Program Act protects governments from civil liability related to measures taken, or not taken, in an emergency or disaster.

“I think what is clear from the suit is there are a number of serious questions that need to be answered,” said lawyer Kevin McLaren of Hammerco LLP in Vancouver. McLaren is not involved in the case, but specializes in class action lawsuits.

“I think that’s the most important part of any process that comes out of this, is understanding what happened and making sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

The plaintiffs are seeking general, special and punitive damages, in addition to relief for the legal costs of the class action itself. The defendants must respond to the civil claim within 21 days of its filing.