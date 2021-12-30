COVID-19: HKPR reports 136 new cases, 619 active; 4 hospitalized cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported another 136 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours and declared its ninth outbreak in the past 10 days, according to data released on Thursday afternoon.

The number of active cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction surged to 619, up from 493 reported on Wednesday and 419 reported on Tuesday. The health unit’s update around 1:15 p.m. Thursday reported 70 new cases in Northumberland County, 60 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and six in Haliburton County.

Other data from the health unit on Thursday:

Deaths: 77 — the most recent was reported on Dec. 23 in Northumberland County, the first death reported since June 29. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 18 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

619 — 352 in Northumberland County (64 more since Wednesday), 231 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (56 more) and 36 in Haliburton County (six more). Resolved cases: 2,762 — 26 more since Wednesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 80.2 per cent of the 3,445 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

106 — one new case since Wednesday’s update. As of 1:25 p.m. Thursday, there were four hospitalized cases, with two in an intensive care unit (unchanged). Since the pandemic began, there have been 58 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 44 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County. Vaccination: The latest vaccination data was released Tuesday and can be found in this Global News Peterborough article. All health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.

Outbreaks

The health unit declared a new outbreak late Wednesday at Site B of Christian Horizons in Cobourg. Case details are unavailable.

There are eight other active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared late Tuesday. The home on Thursday reports four cases — three staff members and one resident, who were all fully vaccinated (two doses). It’s an additional two staff cases since Wednesday. The staff are isolating at home, the facility reports.

Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 with two employee cases reported as of Monday.

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 with three employee cases on the 2B medical/surgical unit reported as of Monday.

Christian Horizons (Site A) in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 24, case details are unavailable.

Spring Valley Public School in Brighton: Declared late Dec. 23. As of Dec. 27, there were two active cases, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

North Hope Central Public School in Campbellcroft: Declared Dec. 22 with two cases. As of Dec. 27, there is one active case, according to the KPRDSB.

Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases. Correctional Service of Canada on Thursday reported there were 13 active cases among inmates, down from 16.

Extendicare Port Hope: Declared Dec. 21 with three cases — two staff members and a resident — with one case confirmed as the Omicron variant.

