Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 29 2021 9:26pm
02:11

2022 World Junior Championship cancelled amid rising COVID cases

The International Ice Hockey Federation has officially cancelled the remainder of the 2022 World Junior Championship due to rising cases of COVID-19. Squire Barnes has more.

