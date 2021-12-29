SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: HKPR reports nearly 500 active cases, new outbreak at Port Hope long-term care

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 4:17 pm
COVID-19: WHO reflects on 2-year anniversary of 1st recorded coronavirus outbreak
World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reflected Wednesday on the two-year anniversary of the first recorded coronavirus outbreak, when China first reported a cluster of 'viral pneumonia' cases in the city of Wuhan on Dec. 31.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported another 91 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours and declared a new outbreak, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The number of active cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction increased to 493 from 419 reported on Tuesday. In comparison, about a month ago on Nov. 29, there were 31 active cases.

Read more: Hundreds of doctors sign letter urging Ford government to keep Ontario schools open

The health unit’s update around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday reported 56 new cases in Northumberland County, 33 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and two in Haliburton County.

Other data from the health unit on Wednesday:

  • Deaths: 77 — the most recent was reported on Dec. 23 in Northumberland County, the first death reported since June 29. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 18 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.
  • Active cases: 493 — 288 in Northumberland County (43 more since Tuesday), 175 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (29 more) and 30 in Haliburton County (two more).
  • Resolved cases: 2,736 — 18 more since Tuesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 83 per cent of the 3,293 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning.
  • Hospitalized cases to date: 105 — unchanged since Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, there are three hospitalized cases, with two in an intensive care unit. Since the pandemic began, there have been 57 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 44 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County.
  • Vaccination: The latest vaccination data was released Tuesday and can be found in this Global News Peterborough article. All health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.

Outbreaks

The health unit declared a new outbreak late Tuesday at Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope. The home reports two cases — one staff member and one resident, who were both fully vaccinated (two doses).

There are seven active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

  • Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 with two employee cases reported as of Monday.
  • Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 with three employee cases on the 2B medical/surgical unit reported as of Monday.
  • Christian Horizons in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 24, case details unavailable.
  • Spring Valley Public School in Brighton: Declared late Dec. 23, case details unavailable. As of Dec. 27, there were two active cases, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.
  • North Hope Central Public School in Campbellcroft: Declared Dec. 22 with two cases. As of Dec. 27, there is one active case, according to the KPRDSB.
  • Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases — including the Omicron variant — at the medium-sized federal prison. Correctional Service of Canada on Dec. 24 reported there were 16 active cases among inmates. No update has been issued since.
  • Extendicare Port Hope: Declared Dec. 21 with three cases — two staff members and a resident — with one case confirmed as the Omicron variant.
COVID-19: CDC head explains decision to cut isolation period to 5 days
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagKawartha Lakes tagCobourg taglindsay tagNorthumberland County tagPort Hope tagHaliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health Unit tagHaliburton County tagHKPR tag

