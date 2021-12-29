COVID-19: HKPR reports nearly 500 active cases, new outbreak at Port Hope long-term care

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported another 91 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours and declared a new outbreak, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The number of active cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction increased to 493 from 419 reported on Tuesday. In comparison, about a month ago on Nov. 29, there were 31 active cases.

The health unit’s update around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday reported 56 new cases in Northumberland County, 33 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and two in Haliburton County.

Other data from the health unit on Wednesday:

77 — the most recent was reported on Dec. 23 in Northumberland County, the first death reported since June 29. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 18 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. Active cases: 493 — 288 in Northumberland County (43 more since Tuesday), 175 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (29 more) and 30 in Haliburton County (two more).

2,736 — 18 more since Tuesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 83 per cent of the 3,293 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Hospitalized cases to date: 105 — unchanged since Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, there are three hospitalized cases, with two in an intensive care unit. Since the pandemic began, there have been 57 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 44 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County.

Outbreaks

The health unit declared a new outbreak late Tuesday at Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope. The home reports two cases — one staff member and one resident, who were both fully vaccinated (two doses).

There are seven active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 with two employee cases reported as of Monday.

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 with three employee cases on the 2B medical/surgical unit reported as of Monday.

Christian Horizons in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 24, case details unavailable.

Spring Valley Public School in Brighton: Declared late Dec. 23, case details unavailable. As of Dec. 27, there were two active cases, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

North Hope Central Public School in Campbellcroft: Declared Dec. 22 with two cases. As of Dec. 27, there is one active case, according to the KPRDSB.

Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases — including the Omicron variant — at the medium-sized federal prison. Correctional Service of Canada on Dec. 24 reported there were 16 active cases among inmates. No update has been issued since.

Extendicare Port Hope: Declared Dec. 21 with three cases — two staff members and a resident — with one case confirmed as the Omicron variant.

