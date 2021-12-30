Quebec premier to hold COVID-19 update as new cases soar to above 14,000

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 14,188 more COVID-19 infections on Thursday and nine more virus-related deaths.

Thursday’s caseload is the highest of any province since the start of the pandemic.

The number of active cases in Quebec now stands at 86,866.

Quebec Premier François Legault will providing an update on the situation at 5 p.m. as cases of the Omricron variant continue to grow exponentially resulting in increased pressure on the health network. You can watch the live stream on this page.

Hospitalizations saw another steep increase of 135, with 229 new patients admitted and 94 discharged. Of the 939 hospitalizations, 138 patients are in intensive care for an increase of 16 over the previous day.

In a bid to avoid a breakdown in services, some health-care workers who test positive will be allowed back to work under certain conditions.

Meanwhile, vaccination efforts continue.

To date, 84.5 per cent of the population has received at list one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Emphasis is being placed on getting children between the ages of 5 and 11 doubly vaccinated and providing third dose booster shots as quickly as possible to all eligible adults.

Since the start of the health crisis, Quebec has recorded 586,607 infections, 488,030 recoveries and 11,711 deaths attributable to the virus.