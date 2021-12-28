COVID-19: Quebec to allow health-care, essential workers to work even if tested positive on case-by-case basis

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced Tuesday that due to concerns over staffing as the Omicron COVID-19 variant surges in the province, a policy change was being made to allow health-care and essential workers to be able to work even if they tested positive. He said decisions on who can work will be made on a case-by-case basis. Dube also announced boosters would begin rolling out to those 18 and older starting Jan. 4, 2022.