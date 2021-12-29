Edmonton Oilers fall 4-2 in St. Louis

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers first game since Dec. 18 resulted in a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues grabbed a 2-0 lead before the game was seven minutes old on goals by Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou. Leon Draisaitl provided a quick response by the Oilers, firing home his 24th of the season.

In the second period, just seconds after Connor McDavid hit the crossbar, Evan Bouchard threaded a shot through a crowd to make it 2-2. The Blues regained the lead when Vladimir Tarasenko beat Mike Smith with 4:14 left in the period.

Brandon Saad made it 4-2 with a power play goal 16 seconds into the third.

Smith played for the first time since being injured on Oct. 19, making 29 saves.

Defenceman Dmitry Samorukov played his first NHL game, going -2 into 2:28 of ice time.

Kyrou and Tarasenko both had a goal and two assists.

The Oilers, 18-12, will visit the New Jersey Devils on Friday. The game is on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 9:30 a.m. The game will start at 11 a.m.