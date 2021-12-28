Winter driving tips: How to stay safe on icy Okanagan roads

Send this page to someone via email

Winter is arguably the worst time of year to be driving. Extremely cold temperatures have swept through the Okanagan, leaving roadways covered in a sheet of ice and compact snow.

According to Greg Drennan, owner of Right Turn Driving school, there are a few things that drivers can do to ensure they make it to their destination safely.

“My biggest suggestion is driving a little slower. Be aware of your intersections because that is where it gets slippery,” said Drennan.

“When taking off you don’t want to go too fast because you will spin your tires and lose traction. If you break too hard you will lose traction as well. Be gentle on your throttle and be gentle on your brake.”

Even going back to basics, like driving with both hands on the steering wheel, will help keep you safe.

“Two hands on the wheel so you have good control. I see a lot of people driving with one hand on the wheel, and if the wheel slips than you don’t have that control that you should have,” said Drennan.

Aside from driving techniques, it is just as important to make sure that your car is well prepared for hitting the road during winter.

Using winter tires with the M+S marking or with the mountain and snowflake logo, will help keep you on the road.

“That is what is touching the ground, sliding and skidding, so you need good winter tries to keep you on the road,” said Drennan.

When it does snow, ensure that you clear your entire vehicle of snow before driving. Not doing so can result in a fine.

“You want to be able to see out of your windows and out of your mirrors. You want a full 360-degree visibility so that you know what is going on beside you, behind you and in front of you,” added Drennan.

If you are planning to drive during the winter, make sure to leave extra room between you and other drivers and drive to the conditions.

