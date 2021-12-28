Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets home games on Jan. 8 and 10 postponed due to COVID-19

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 6:39 pm
Winnipeg Jets fans cheer against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of NHL action in Winnipeg on Sunday December 19, 2021. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets fans cheer against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of NHL action in Winnipeg on Sunday December 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Fred Greenslade

The National Hockey League announced the postponement of nine Canadian-based games Tuesday afternoon, two of which include the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets were scheduled to host the Seattle Kraken in a Saturday night clash on Jan. 8, followed by a Tuesday night battle with the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 10.

Read more: Winnipeg Jet Neal Pionk’s ‘not so excellent’ Christmas adventure

Both of those games are being moved by the league in an effort to have fans in the stands when the puck drops.

Multiple provinces including Manitoba banned spectators at large sporting events until mid-January earlier in the week.

The Montreal Canadiens are most affected by the new postponements, having four games in a six-day stretch shifted to later dates .

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COVID-19: Upcoming Winnipeg Jets home games will be in front of empty stands

One home game each between Calgary, Toronto and Ottawa is also being postponed.

The NHL says make-up dates for the nine postponed games will be determined in the coming weeks.

The Jets aren’t scheduled to be back in action until Jan. 2 in Las Vegas.

Click to play video: 'True North’s plan for Jets fans' True North’s plan for Jets fans
True North’s plan for Jets fans
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagNHL tagHockey tagWinnipeg Sports tagwinnipeg tagWinnipeg Jets tagJets tagMinnesota Wild tagSeattle Kraken tagCanada Life Centre tagPostponements tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers