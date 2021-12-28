Winnipeg Jets home games on Jan. 8 and 10 postponed due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The National Hockey League announced the postponement of nine Canadian-based games Tuesday afternoon, two of which include the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets were scheduled to host the Seattle Kraken in a Saturday night clash on Jan. 8, followed by a Tuesday night battle with the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 10.

Both of those games are being moved by the league in an effort to have fans in the stands when the puck drops.

Multiple provinces including Manitoba banned spectators at large sporting events until mid-January earlier in the week.

The Montreal Canadiens are most affected by the new postponements, having four games in a six-day stretch shifted to later dates .

One home game each between Calgary, Toronto and Ottawa is also being postponed.

The NHL says make-up dates for the nine postponed games will be determined in the coming weeks.

The Jets aren’t scheduled to be back in action until Jan. 2 in Las Vegas.

