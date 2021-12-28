Winnipeg Jet Neal Pionk’s ‘not so excellent’ Christmas adventure

As it turns out, there was a very good reason why Neal Pionk wasn’t able to rejoin his Winnipeg Jets teammates on the ice until Tuesday’s practice at Canada Life Centre.

And it’s a very good bet that Pionk would have much preferred the opportunity to skate on Sunday and Monday, instead of having to wait a couple of extra days for a mandatory negative COVID-19 test result within a 72-hour timeframe to re-enter Canada after spending the holiday break in his home state of Minnesota.

“I took a test on Dec. 23 and by Christmas Day still had not received those results yet. And I knew I had to be back in Winnipeg by the 26th,” Pionk said when asked for a recap of events that led to his delayed return. “So I packed up the truck and left on Christmas Day and drove as close to the border as I possibly could, to hopefully wait for some results.”

Story continues below advertisement

"The emphasis is hard work. We trust Dave … He knows what it takes, and we’re going to follow his lead.” Neal Pionk on first impressions of interim head coach Dave Lowry, returning to the ice today, and more. WATCH 🔽 pic.twitter.com/3xYoW2UYSN — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 28, 2021

Pionk says option B was trying to find a test he could take in Grand Forks, N.D., with the understanding it would be next to impossible to schedule a test on Christmas Day.

“So that wasn’t an option. So we had to stay in a hotel, still waiting for results,” said the 26-year-old from Hermantown, Minn., which is about a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Grand Forks. “Still couldn’t find a COVID test, whether that wasn’t an option or all the appointments were already booked up.”

Pionk says he was even turned away from the ER at the hospital in Grand Forks before finally striking pay dirt on Monday.

“We found a place that turned a PCR test, they gave us the results back in about 30 minutes. And then once those results came in we were able to cross the border, alongside driving in a blizzard to get to Winnipeg.”

Story continues below advertisement

Pionk says the results finally came in late Monday night from the original test taken on Dec. 23. And of course he caught an earful from his teammates when he arrived in the dressing room on Tuesday morning.

“‘How was the vacation? Hope you had fun. Hope you went somewhere warm,'” were a sampling of the friendly verbal shots Pionk remembers hearing. “I got the whole works today, which is fair.”

The Jets are not scheduled to return to action until Friday night in Calgary after earlier games in Nashville and Dallas last week and home games versus Minnesota and Chicago this week were postponed by the NHL as a result of COVID-19 concerns. Pionk believes the team’s final 52 games will have the same feel as last year’s compacted schedule during the pandemic-shortened season.

“And on top of that, making a push for the playoffs,” added the Jets blueliner.

Winnipeg currently sits in ninth place in the NHL Western Conference, three points behind Edmonton and Colorado for the two wild-card berths.

The Friday night game in Calgary kicks off a four-game road trip that will also include stops in Vegas (Jan. 2, 2022), Arizona (Jan. 4) and Colorado (Jan. 6). The Jets will not play at home again until Saturday, Jan. 8 versus Seattle. And that will be at an empty Canada Life Centre as a result of new restrictions introduced by Manitoba Health that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday morning and will continue until at least Jan. 11.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg is also scheduled to host Minnesota on Jan. 10.

Important announcement 📢 The NHL has announced the postponement of the Dec. 29 Winnipeg Jets game vs. the Chicago Blackhawks. DETAILS 🔽 pic.twitter.com/4zeXMUVksn — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 27, 2021

Forwards Andrew Copp and Kristian Vesalainen remain in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, and according to a Jets spokesperson, will not be considered eligible to return to the lineup until the Jan. 2 game at Vegas. Over the past two days, Winnipeg has reassigned defenceman Ville Heinola and forward Mikey Eyssimont from the AHL Manitoba Moose to the newly created taxi squad.