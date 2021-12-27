COVID-19: Upcoming Winnipeg Jets home games will be in front of empty stands

Send this page to someone via email

True North Sports and Entertainment says increased restrictions announced Monday by health officials have resulted in a decision to not have any fans in the stands at Canada Life Centre until at least Jan. 11.

That includes the Winnipeg Jets’ games versus Seattle and Minnesota on Jan. 8 and 10, as well as two Manitoba Moose games on Jan. 2 and 4.

The Moose’s games against Abbotsford on Dec. 30 and 31 have been postponed by the AHL.

Health officials in Manitoba announced Monday that indoor and outdoor public gatherings — including ticketed sporting events — cannot exceed 50 per cent capacity or 250 people, whichever is lower, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The NHL had already postponed Winnipeg home games scheduled for Monday night and Wednesday versus Minnesota and Chicago, respectively, due to COVID-related concerns.

Barring any further changes, the Jets’ next game is now scheduled for Friday night in Calgary.

True North says it will be in contact with Jets and Moose ticket holders soon on what the next steps will be for those affected games.

1:18 COVID-19: Manitoba introduces new restrictions reducing size of gatherings in public spaces COVID-19: Manitoba introduces new restrictions reducing size of gatherings in public spaces