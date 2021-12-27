Menu

Sports

COVID-19: Upcoming Winnipeg Jets home games will be in front of empty stands

By Kelly Moore & Will Reimer Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 7:13 pm
True North Sports and Entertainment says health orders announced Monday means there won't be any fans in the stands at Canada Life Centre until at least January 11. View image in full screen
True North Sports and Entertainment says health orders announced Monday means there won't be any fans in the stands at Canada Life Centre until at least January 11. Russ Hobson / Global News

True North Sports and Entertainment says increased restrictions announced Monday by health officials have resulted in a decision to not have any fans in the stands at Canada Life Centre until at least Jan. 11.

That includes the Winnipeg Jets’ games versus Seattle and Minnesota on Jan. 8 and 10, as well as two Manitoba Moose games on Jan. 2 and 4.

The Moose’s games against Abbotsford on Dec. 30 and 31 have been postponed by the AHL.

Health officials in Manitoba announced Monday that indoor and outdoor public gatherings — including ticketed sporting events — cannot exceed 50 per cent capacity or 250 people, whichever is lower, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Read more: Manitoba's premier, top doctor tighten gathering limits as cases continue to spike

The NHL had already postponed Winnipeg home games scheduled for Monday night and Wednesday versus Minnesota and Chicago, respectively, due to COVID-related concerns.

Barring any further changes, the Jets’ next game is now scheduled for Friday night in Calgary.

True North says it will be in contact with Jets and Moose ticket holders soon on what the next steps will be for those affected games.

