Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Goldeyes face elimination after playoff-opening loss

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted September 9, 2026 10:20 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Goldeyes. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Goldeyes.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Winnipeg Goldeyes are facing elimination just one game into the American Association playoffs.

The Goldeyes lost Game 1 of the best-of-three West Division Semifinal 5-1 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Wednesday at Newman Outdoor Field in North Dakota.

The Fish were held to just six hits in the series opening loss. Fargo starter Kyle Crigger went eight-plus innings and struck out nine Goldeyes’ batters to earn the win.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Eric Filia bashed a three-run home run in the third inning and the RedHawks never looked back in taking a 1-0 series lead. They tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning and held on for the victory. The Goldeyes only run came with two outs in the ninth inning.

Goldeyes starter Landen Bourassa took the loss after giving up five runs on 11 hits in six and two-thirds innings of work.

Story continues below advertisement

The Goldeyes also lost Game 1 in the 2024 playoffs, but bounced back to win the series, eventually losing in the Miles Wolff Cup Final.

The final two games of the series, if necessary, will be played in Winnipeg with games two and three scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Blue Cross Park.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices