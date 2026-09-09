Winnipeg Goldeyes face elimination after playoff-opening loss

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Goldeyes are facing elimination just one game into the American Association playoffs.

The Goldeyes lost Game 1 of the best-of-three West Division Semifinal 5-1 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Wednesday at Newman Outdoor Field in North Dakota.

The Fish were held to just six hits in the series opening loss. Fargo starter Kyle Crigger went eight-plus innings and struck out nine Goldeyes’ batters to earn the win.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Eric Filia bashed a three-run home run in the third inning and the RedHawks never looked back in taking a 1-0 series lead. They tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning and held on for the victory. The Goldeyes only run came with two outs in the ninth inning.

Goldeyes starter Landen Bourassa took the loss after giving up five runs on 11 hits in six and two-thirds innings of work.

Story continues below advertisement

The Goldeyes also lost Game 1 in the 2024 playoffs, but bounced back to win the series, eventually losing in the Miles Wolff Cup Final.

The final two games of the series, if necessary, will be played in Winnipeg with games two and three scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Blue Cross Park.