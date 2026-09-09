SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Radio
Listen live
Shaye Ganam
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
QR Calgary
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Beverette, Duncan-Busby, Harris take CFL honours

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2026 1:44 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris looks to make a pass during first-half CFL action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Regina on Sept. 6, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris looks to make a pass during first-half CFL action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Regina on Sept. 6, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Montreal’s Tyrice Beverette and Saskatchewan teammates Dhel Duncan-Busby and Trevor Harris were named CFL players of the week on Wednesday.

Harris threw for 362 yards in Saskatchewan’s 32-26 overtime win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last weekend. He had three completions of at least 30 yards and moved into 10th place in league history with 41,590 career passing yards.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'CFL’s Labour Day Classic kicks off this weekend'
CFL’s Labour Day Classic kicks off this weekend
Story continues below advertisement

Duncan-Busby caught 10 passes for a career-high 148 yards in the victory. Six of those receptions came in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Alouettes linebacker Tyrice Beverette had a 57-yard interception return for a touchdown in Montreal’s 37-30 victory over the B.C. Lions. He also had six defensive tackles and one special-teams tackle.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s football operations, player and game statistics, and content departments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices