Beverette, Duncan-Busby, Harris take CFL honours

TORONTO – Montreal’s Tyrice Beverette and Saskatchewan teammates Dhel Duncan-Busby and Trevor Harris were named CFL players of the week on Wednesday.
Harris threw for 362 yards in Saskatchewan’s 32-26 overtime win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last weekend. He had three completions of at least 30 yards and moved into 10th place in league history with 41,590 career passing yards.
Duncan-Busby caught 10 passes for a career-high 148 yards in the victory. Six of those receptions came in the fourth quarter and overtime.
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Alouettes linebacker Tyrice Beverette had a 57-yard interception return for a touchdown in Montreal’s 37-30 victory over the B.C. Lions. He also had six defensive tackles and one special-teams tackle.
The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s football operations, player and game statistics, and content departments.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2026.
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