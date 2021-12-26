Winnipeg care home limits visitations due to COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg care home is restricting visitation after two workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Actionmarguerite Saint-Boniface said the care home is undergoing further risk assessments.

“Residents who may have been exposed are being closely monitored for symptoms. You will be contacted if your loved one develops any symptoms and requires a test for COVID-19,” the care home wrote on its website.

Read more: An aging Winnipeg care home is closing and many more need upgrades

“This represents another very difficult decision, but protecting residents, their families, and staff from the higher risk of Omicron infections must take precedence,” the statement went on to say.

Story continues below advertisement

For the time being, officials will only be allowing in-person end of life visits and virtual visits.

They will continue to reassess the situation and provide updates as they are available.

Virtual visits can be made at 204-235-4605 or reservationsb@actionmarguerite.ca

The news comes after Manitoba a record a daily high 742 COVID-19 cases Dec. 24.

2:23 Omicron renews pandemic threat on long-term care residents, staff Omicron renews pandemic threat on long-term care residents, staff