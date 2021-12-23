Ontario reports largest single-day increase in COVID cases since pandemic began

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting the province’s largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

There were 5,790 new cases reported Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ontario to 667,353

The previous record for the largest increase in cases in Ontario was set on April 16, when there were 4,812 reported.

For comparison, last Thursday 2,421 cases were reported.

Seven additional deaths were also announced on Dec. 23, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 10,140.

A total of 624,801 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,659.

Nearly 68,200 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now administered a total of 20,754,771 tests and 63,472 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 16 per cent, which is up from Wednesday’s report, when it was 10.7 per cent, and up from last Thursday’s report, when it was seven per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 440 people hospitalized with COVID (up by 20), 169 of whom are in intensive care due to COVID (up by one), 106 of whom are on a ventilator (down by two).

When the previous record for daily cases was set on April 16, there were 1,955 people in hospital with COVID and 701 in intensive care due to the virus.

Premier Doug Ford said 253,258 COVID-19 vaccines were administered Wednesday.

More to come.

