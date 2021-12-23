Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports largest single-day increase in COVID cases since pandemic began

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 10:21 am
Click to play video: 'Federal and Ontario financial supports for businesses, workers expanded' Federal and Ontario financial supports for businesses, workers expanded
WATCH ABOVE: Both upper levels of government announced an expansion for supports for businesses struggling through COVID-19 capacity restrictions. But as Matthew Bingley reports, there are questions over how far they’ll go.

Ontario is reporting the province’s largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

There were 5,790 new cases reported Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ontario to 667,353

The previous record for the largest increase in cases in Ontario was set on April 16, when there were 4,812 reported.

For comparison, last Thursday 2,421 cases were reported.

Seven additional deaths were also announced on Dec. 23, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 10,140.

A total of 624,801 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,659.

Read more: Omicron carries less risk of hospitalization vs. Delta, study suggests

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly 68,200 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now administered a total of 20,754,771 tests and 63,472 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 16 per cent, which is up from Wednesday’s report, when it was 10.7 per cent, and up from last Thursday’s report, when it was seven per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 440 people hospitalized with COVID (up by 20), 169 of whom are in intensive care due to COVID (up by one), 106 of whom are on a ventilator (down by two).

When the previous record for daily cases was set on April 16, there were 1,955 people in hospital with COVID and 701 in intensive care due to the virus.

Premier Doug Ford said 253,258 COVID-19 vaccines were administered Wednesday.

More to come.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Experts weigh options to keep Ontario healthcare staff on shift despite surging Omicron variant' Experts weigh options to keep Ontario healthcare staff on shift despite surging Omicron variant
Story continues below advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario COVID tagOntario COVID-19 cases tagOntario Covid Cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers