Global News at Noon Toronto
December 22 2021 12:13pm
02:11

Demand soars in Ontario for COVID-19 tests and booster shots

Appointments for COVID-19 booster vaccines and PCR tests are in short supply across Ontario leading to long wait times. Morganne Campbell reports.

