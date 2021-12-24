SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

189 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A, 1,657 active

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 3:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Demand soars in Ontario for COVID-19 tests and booster shots' Demand soars in Ontario for COVID-19 tests and booster shots
Appointments for COVID-19 booster vaccines and PCR tests are in short supply across Ontario leading to long wait times.

The Kingston region continues to see a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases as Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 189 new cases on Friday, bringing the active case count to 1,657.

The 18-to-29 age group continues to see the biggest number of new cases, accounting for 73 new infections on Friday.

Read more: KHSC says there is 1 Omicron hospitalization, remaining are Delta

There are three new hospitalizations, but intensive care admissions remain unchanged at 14.

The region’s rate of cases per 100,000 over the past seven days is 445.9.

Click to play video: '31 Kingston Health Sciences employees fired over COVID-19 vaccine refusal' 31 Kingston Health Sciences employees fired over COVID-19 vaccine refusal
31 Kingston Health Sciences employees fired over COVID-19 vaccine refusal – Dec 15, 2021
