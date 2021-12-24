189 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A, 1,657 active

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston region continues to see a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases as Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 189 new cases on Friday, bringing the active case count to 1,657.

The 18-to-29 age group continues to see the biggest number of new cases, accounting for 73 new infections on Friday.

There are three new hospitalizations, but intensive care admissions remain unchanged at 14.

The region’s rate of cases per 100,000 over the past seven days is 445.9.

