COVID-19: Manitoba to distribute free KN95 masks at liquor stores, casinos

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says KN95 masks are being made be available for free at liquor stores and casinos.

In a post on his personal Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, Central Services Minister Reg Helwer said boxes of masks would be available at any Manitoba Liquor Mart and all Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries-run casinos in Winnipeg as of Thursday.

He added masks will also be available at liquor marts and liquor vendors across the province after Dec. 25.

As the province continues to support Manitobans protecting themselves from the increased spread of the omicron variant, the province is partnering with MBLL to make KN95 masks available at liquor marts and casinos in the coming days. — Reg Helwer (@reghelwer) December 22, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“Wearing a mask has been shown to be very effective in preventing the spread of COVID,” reads Hewler’s tweet.

“KN95 masks have been shown to be more effective than cloth or procedure masks, as they fit better and provide a higher level of filtration.”

Global News has heard reports from Manitobans who say they were able to pick up a box of 20 masks on Wednesday afternoon.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

0:47 Manitoba’s Minister of Central Services on rapid tests in the province Manitoba’s Minister of Central Services on rapid tests in the province