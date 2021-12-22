SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Manitoba to distribute free KN95 masks at liquor stores, casinos

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 4:31 pm
Manitoba's central services minister announced free KN95 masks will be available at liquor stores and casinos in a tweet Wednesday. View image in full screen
Manitoba's central services minister announced free KN95 masks will be available at liquor stores and casinos in a tweet Wednesday. Shane Gibson/Global News

The Manitoba government says KN95 masks are being made be available for free at liquor stores and casinos.

In a post on his personal Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, Central Services Minister Reg Helwer said boxes of masks would be available at any Manitoba Liquor Mart and all Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries-run casinos in Winnipeg as of Thursday.

Read more: Manitoba reports 400 new COVID-19 infections, highest one-day jump since May

He added masks will also be available at liquor marts and liquor vendors across the province after Dec. 25.

“Wearing a mask has been shown to be very effective in preventing the spread of COVID,” reads Hewler’s tweet.

Read more: Manitoba to make free COVID-19 rapid tests available at First Nation schools

“KN95 masks have been shown to be more effective than cloth or procedure masks, as they fit better and provide a higher level of filtration.”

Trending Stories

Global News has heard reports from Manitobans who say they were able to pick up a box of 20 masks on Wednesday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s Minister of Central Services on rapid tests in the province' Manitoba’s Minister of Central Services on rapid tests in the province
Manitoba’s Minister of Central Services on rapid tests in the province
