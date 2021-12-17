Manitoba to make free COVID-19 rapid tests available at First Nation schools

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is making COVID-19 rapid tests available for free to First Nations schools leading into the holiday season.

The kits will be given to students in kindergarten to Grade 6 classes as a first step in a plan that will eventually see the tests made available at all schools across the province.

“We know many children under the age of 11 have not yet had the chance to become fully immunized, which is why are targeting the tests to younger students,” Education Minister Cliff Cullen said in a government release Friday.

“As we receive more tests, we will provide kits to other school divisions to ensure we can keep schools open and a safe place for children to learn.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:12 Officials urge Manitobans to get COVID-19 booster quickly as data shows exponential Omicron growth Officials urge Manitobans to get COVID-19 booster quickly as data shows exponential Omicron growth

Each kit will contain five tests. Officials say parents can test their children every three or four days as they return to school.

“While our best tools for families to celebrate safely this holiday season are still vaccination, staying home when you are sick, mask use and reducing contacts, rapid tests are another tool that can be used to help screen for cases and provide peace of mind to parents and caregivers,” Health Minister Audrey Gordon said in the release.

“Based on the supply we have, we have started to provide rapid test kits to First Nations schools and will expand the distribution to other K to 6 students across the province as we receive more tests.”

Story continues below advertisement

The tests are being made available on a voluntary basis at the schools after the province says it received a limited supply of rapid antigen tests from the federal government.

The province says officials are working to find the most effective way to make testing kits more widely available to others in Manitoba.

More information on those efforts will be shared in the coming days, the province’s release said.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.