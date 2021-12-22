Saskatoon Wildlife Federation makes meat donation to Saskatoon Food Bank

Send this page to someone via email

Over 500 pounds of meat has been donated to the Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre.

Members of the Saskatoon Wildlife Federation’s Hunt 4 Hunger program dropped off close to 600 pounds of ground venison on Wednesday morning.

Through the program, hunters are able to donate extra meat, which is then processed by volunteers for distribution.

Read more: Saskatoon food drive underway to support those in need

“In the past 11 years, this program has provided over 13,000 pounds of meat to the Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre,” said Todd Holmquist, the executive director of the Saskatoon Wildlife Federation.

“We are pleased to be able to help feed our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

The federation partnered with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment this year to supply and process the meat donation.

Sgt. Chris Maier said one of the duties of conservation officers is to protect the province’s wildlife resources.

“We always do our best to ensure that the meat seized as part of this work can be put to such good use in the community, helping those in need,” he said.

Read more: Study finds Saskatchewan government support lacking for food organizations

Deborah Hamp values the partnership the food bank has with the Saskatoon Wildlife Federation.

“Each year skilled hunters and the hardworking staff and volunteers at the Saskatoon Wildlife Federation provide high-quality protein for our emergency food baskets and we are grateful for their continued support,” said Hamp, the food bank’s director of operations and engagement.

“We look forward to welcoming them with this wonderful donation.”

2:22 Shaping Saskatchewan: Laurie O’Connor Shaping Saskatchewan: Laurie O’Connor – Nov 5, 2021