Cobourg police charge 2 drivers in separate incidents with impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

Cobourg police made a pair of impaired driving arrests on Tuesday night.

Just before 9:45 p.m., Cobourg Police Service officers responded to a vehicle that had left University Avenue West at Margaret Street and struck a tree. Police discovered the vehicle had initially struck another vehicle on the street and then backed into the tree near Cobourg Creek.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation determined the driver was impaired.

Natasha Little, 44, of Scarborough, was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and having care and control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

She was released from custody with a future court date in Cobourg. Police did not provide a date.

Story continues below advertisement

Transport truck driver charged

Earlier in the evening, officers responded to a request to check on the driver of a transport truck parked with the engine running in the area of Elgin St. West.

Police determined the driver was impaired.

Brian Konink, 55, of Smith Falls, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released from custody with a future court date in Cobourg. A date was not provided.