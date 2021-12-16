Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg police Festive RIDE campaign conducts 2,100 vehicle checks so far in December

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 9:59 am
A Cobourg Police Service officer conducts a vehicle stop during a RIDE check. View image in full screen
A Cobourg Police Service officer conducts a vehicle stop during a RIDE check. Cobourg Police Service

The Cobourg Police Service has checked more than 2,100 vehicles so far in December during its Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere Program (RIDE).

Of the 2,131 vehicles checked as of Dec. 13 for impaired driving incidents, officers have issued 25 Highway Traffic Act cautions and conducted three roadside tests with an approved screening device.

Police say one of the roadside tests resulted in a three-day driver’s licence suspension after a breath sample registered an alert.

Read more: 2021 sees return of holiday parties and more concerns about impaired driving

Another driver was charged with failure to slow down and proceed with caution for an emergency vehicle, police say.

Trending Stories

The Festive RIDE Campaign continues into January.

Story continues below advertisement

Police noted the YMCA Northumberland this winter is running “Operation Red Nose,” a program that offers a safe ride service that is free and confidential.

“We encourage everyone to visit ymcanrt.org and follow the YMCA Northumberland Facebook page for more information on how the amazing YMCA volunteers can help get you and your car home safely this holiday season,” police say.

Never drive after consuming alcohol or drugs, police say, and report any suspected incidents of impaired driving by calling 911.

Click to play video: 'Return of holiday parties brings increased worries about impaired driving' Return of holiday parties brings increased worries about impaired driving
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tagCobourg Police Service tagcobourg police tagRIDE tagReduce Impaired Driving Everywhere tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers