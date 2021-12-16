Cobourg police Festive RIDE campaign conducts 2,100 vehicle checks so far in December

Send this page to someone via email

The Cobourg Police Service has checked more than 2,100 vehicles so far in December during its Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere Program (RIDE).

Of the 2,131 vehicles checked as of Dec. 13 for impaired driving incidents, officers have issued 25 Highway Traffic Act cautions and conducted three roadside tests with an approved screening device.

Police say one of the roadside tests resulted in a three-day driver’s licence suspension after a breath sample registered an alert.

Another driver was charged with failure to slow down and proceed with caution for an emergency vehicle, police say.

The Festive RIDE Campaign continues into January.

Police noted the YMCA Northumberland this winter is running “Operation Red Nose,” a program that offers a safe ride service that is free and confidential.

“We encourage everyone to visit ymcanrt.org and follow the YMCA Northumberland Facebook page for more information on how the amazing YMCA volunteers can help get you and your car home safely this holiday season,” police say.

Never drive after consuming alcohol or drugs, police say, and report any suspected incidents of impaired driving by calling 911.