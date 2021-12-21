Menu

Features

‘Hold onto me’: B.C. Mountie reflects on rescuing couple from car submerged in swimming pool

By Elizabeth McSheffrey & Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 9:35 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP officer recounts rescue of two people after SUV crashes into pool' RCMP officer recounts rescue of two people after SUV crashes into pool
A Surrey RCMP officer is sharing the story from when he jumped into a frigid backyard pool last week to rescue two seniors trapped in a partially - submerged SUV. Catherine Urquhart reports.

The Mountie who helped rescue an older couple from a sinking vehicle last week says teamwork and implicit trust were critical to the operation’s success.

On Dec. 15, a vehicle crashed into the swimming pool of a private home in Surrey, B.C., trapping the couple inside as water levels rose and the vehicle inched towards the deep end.

Const. Ngawang Gonpo said the homeowners called 911, tried to rescue the occupants themselves, and, when he arrived, carefully watched his duty belt, including his gun, as he jumped into the pool.

“I asked Mr. Gordon to look after my duty belt. I trusted him immediately. There was no time to think twice,” Gonpo told Global News. “He helped me take it off as well.”

Read more: Heroes rescue couple from vehicle crashed into a swimming pool in Surrey, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, but police said they believe the driver lost control, went off the road and crashed through a fence into the icy pool.

Homeowner Gordon Tremblay leapt into the water himself, but got stuck. Neighbour Justin Blackwell helped him out of the pool and together, they broke the vehicle’s back window.

They held on tightly to stop it from slipping into the deep end, and were able to get the passenger to a safer place in the car.

By the time Gonpo arrived, the water had risen as high as the driver’s chin. He’s not a “good swimmer,” he told Global News, but “this is when all the training and experience kicks in.”

It took him several attempts to get the driver’s side door to open as water pressure acted against him.

Story continues below advertisement

“I said, ‘Sir, keep breathing, keep breathing, sir, I’m here to help,'” he recalled.

“There was no response … I just felt his hand grab me. I told him, ‘Sir, I’m going to drag you out. It might hurt a little bit, but hold onto me, don’t let go,’ which he did.'”

Read more: 3 hikers rescued in North Vancouver on Remembrance Day

Gonpo was also able to free the passenger and everyone helped pull people out of the pool.

The homeowners kept first responders informed of the operation while Gonpo was in the water, he said, and soon, his coworkers arrived to help too.

“I think it was wonderful to walk along with the general public — the trust there,” he said. “This is definitely one of the moments that I will never forget in my life. I was just happy to be there.”

The vehicle’s occupants are fully recovered from the incident, and Tremblay called Gonpo a “true hero.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagSurrey RCMP tagSurrey police tagSurrey pool rescue tagSurrey vehicle accident tagHeroes save vehicle in pool tagRCMP officer jumps into pool Surrey tag

