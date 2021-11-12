Menu

Canada

3 hikers rescued in North Vancouver on Remembrance Day

By Jon Azpiri & Jordan Armstrong Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 12:17 pm
Click to play video: '3 Hikers rescued off North Vancouver trail' 3 Hikers rescued off North Vancouver trail
Three hikers are home safe tonight after being rescued by the North Shore Rescue team. As Jordan Armstrong reports, rescue crews are reminding people to be prepared when out in the wild.

A rescue mission in North Vancouver, B.C., is serving as a lesson for hikers to be prepared.

Three hikers ended up lost after going off Skyline Trail near Mosquito Creek on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'North Shore Rescue breaks emergency call record' North Shore Rescue breaks emergency call record
North Shore Rescue breaks emergency call record – Sep 17, 2021

“They got off-trail coming down from Skyline and they ended up off to the east a little bit,” Dave Barnett of North Shore Rescue said. “When they were lost and in trouble, they called for help.”

North Shore Rescue crews told them to stay put. Just before sunset, the hikers were located.

Read more: ‘The conditions have changed’ — B.C. rescuers warn of heightened backcountry risks

Crews gave them headlamps — something the hikers failed to bring — and escorted them down the cold, wet terrain to safety.

One of the hikers told Global News the incident taught them a lesson, and they understand the importance of having a fully charged cellphone and wearing clothes suited for the weather.

“They need to have warm, winter clothing, really good footwear (and) a headlight at this time of the year because it gets dark so much earlier,” Barnett said.

Click to play video: 'Rescued hiker shares mistakes made on mountain, and how you can avoid them' Rescued hiker shares mistakes made on mountain, and how you can avoid them
Rescued hiker shares mistakes made on mountain, and how you can avoid them – Sep 10, 2021

Crews are asking hikers to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions.

“We just want people to be prepared and don’t take (on) any more of a hike than they can manage,” Barnett said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
North Shore Rescue tagNSR tagMosquito Creek tagSkyline trail tagNorth Shore hiking safety tagNorth Shore Rescue safety tips tagSkyline Trail safety tag

