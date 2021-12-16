Menu

Canada

Surrey RCMP officer jumps into pool to save two people from vehicle crash

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 4:09 pm
A Surrey RCMP officer jumped into a pool on Dec. 15, 2021 to rescue to older occupants who had lost control of their vehicle.
A Surrey RCMP officer jumped into a pool on Dec. 15, 2021 to rescue to older occupants who had lost control of their vehicle. Surrey RCMP

A Surrey RCMP officer is being applauded after leaping into a pool to save two older occupants of a vehicle that was partially submerged after a collision.

Police believe the driver of the vehicle lost control, went off the road, crashed through a fence and ended up in the swimming pool of a private residence on Wednesday afternoon.

The homeowners called 911 right away, the Mounties said Thursday, and when Const. Gonpo arrived he jumped into the pool, opened the doors and rescued the older couple inside.

Both vehicle occupants were taken to the hospital, but no obvious injuries were detected.

Read more: Crash into South Surrey ditch leaves one person dead

“The heroic actions of Cst. Gonpo speaks volumes to one of the many ways police officers put their lives on the line every day without hesitation to ensure public safety,” said Sgt. Brad Essex in a release.

“We’re also incredibly thankful for the citizens who immediately called for emergency services and provided invaluable assistance to police and first responders.”

The vehicle has since been removed from the pool, but RCMP are still asking anyone with more information about the collision to come forward.

The incident took place around 12:12 p.m. in the 16500 block of Glenwood Crescent South.

