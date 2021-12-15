Crash into South Surrey ditch leaves one person dead, RCMP investigating

RCMP is investigating after one person was found dead in a vehicle submerged in South Surrey.
Police were called to 168 Street near 32 Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a vehicle partially submerged in the ditch.
Mounties and firefighters arrived and found the body in the driver’s seat.
Police said it was too early to determine what caused the crash. Aerial footage of the scene showed a vehicle in the ditch with tire tracks skidding from the road.
Anyone with information or dash camera video shot in the area is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.
