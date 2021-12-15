Crash into South Surrey ditch leaves one person dead, RCMP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP is investigating after one person was found dead in a vehicle submerged in South Surrey.

Police were called to 168 Street near 32 Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a vehicle partially submerged in the ditch.

Read more: Overnight crash claims life of Surrey pedestrian

Mounties and firefighters arrived and found the body in the driver’s seat.

Police said it was too early to determine what caused the crash. Aerial footage of the scene showed a vehicle in the ditch with tire tracks skidding from the road.

Anyone with information or dash camera video shot in the area is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

0:51 Fatal accidents on Metro Vancouver roads Fatal accidents on Metro Vancouver roads – Sep 2, 2021