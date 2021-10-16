Overnight crash claims life of Surrey pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian is dead following a late-night collision in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey RCMP said the crash happened on King George Boulevard near the Pattullo Bridge shortly before midnight on Friday.

RCMP said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

It’s not clear what led up to the crash, or whether the wet weather was a factor.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has video shot in the area at the time of the crash is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

