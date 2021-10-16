Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Overnight crash claims life of Surrey pedestrian

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 16, 2021 1:12 pm
An overnight crash in Surrey claimed the life of a pedestrian on Friday. View image in full screen
An overnight crash in Surrey claimed the life of a pedestrian on Friday. Global News

A pedestrian is dead following a late-night collision in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey RCMP said the crash happened on King George Boulevard near the Pattullo Bridge shortly before midnight on Friday.

RCMP said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

Read more: Serious crash involving pedestrian shuts down Surrey intersection

It’s not clear what led up to the crash, or whether the wet weather was a factor.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has video shot in the area at the time of the crash is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian safety' Pedestrian safety
Pedestrian safety – Oct 19, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCollision tagFatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagSurrey RCMP tagPedestrian Struck tagPedestrian Fatal tagSurrey fatal crash tagKing George Boulevard tagSurrey fatal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers