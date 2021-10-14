Menu

Canada

Serious crash involving pedestrian shuts down Surrey intersection

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 4:01 pm
RCMP are investigating a crash in Surrey, B.C. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a crash in Surrey, B.C. Shane MacKichan

A serious crash involving a pedestrian resulted in road closures in Surrey, B.C., Thursday morning.

Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of 108 Avenue and 140 Street after 5:30 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with police.

Read more: Surrey RCMP investigate 3 separate attacks on women

Authorities closed 108 Avenue and 140 Street in all directions while police conducted their investigation.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call Surrey RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Driver in deadly 2019 Surrey crash sentenced to jail' Driver in deadly 2019 Surrey crash sentenced to jail
Driver in deadly 2019 Surrey crash sentenced to jail
