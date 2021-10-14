Serious crash involving pedestrian shuts down Surrey intersection

A serious crash involving a pedestrian resulted in road closures in Surrey, B.C., Thursday morning.
Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of 108 Avenue and 140 Street after 5:30 a.m.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with police.
Authorities closed 108 Avenue and 140 Street in all directions while police conducted their investigation.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call Surrey RCMP.
